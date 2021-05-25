There’s a sadness simmering beneath the enthusiastic surface of this show. Sneakers, Yoder points out, are a kind of self-expression, a “plumage.” As are many of the things we buy. What we eat, drink, wear, own — we’ve been trained to identify ourselves and our worth by them. Here, the logos of all kinds of consumer goods — from computers to champagne — have been made ostensibly wearable, in sneaker form. In the world conjured by this installation, consumerism is the very thing supporting our feet, the ground we stand on — and that world is not far from reality.