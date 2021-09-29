Over those long months — just as some people got dressed up in fancy clothes at home to reconnect with the feeling of going out — I approximated the feeling of going to the Hirshhorn the only way that I could: from the outside. I’d go for runs down to the Mall and tell myself I’d turn around once I made sure the place was still there. Sometimes, I’d go all the way to the entrance to peek in through the glass. Once, this past winter, I sat on the steps outside at sunset, trying, in my mind, to retrace my footsteps inside, recalling artworks I’d forgotten. I thought of a hat rack by Marcel Duchamp — included in an ongoing exhibition that opened nearly two years ago — floating like a ghost in a silent gallery just a few feet away.