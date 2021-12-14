The society consists of a ruling lineage of Amazon-like women warriors called the Eshu and a class of “humanoid men” called the Koba, who exist only to serve the needs of the Eshu through mining and food production. All relationships between the classes — and thus also heterosexual relationships — are forbidden. But an Eshu named Akanke and a Koba named Aldo (each of whom already has a partner from their own social class) manage to transcend these strictures and form a bond, leading to the system’s eventual demise. (The story is explained very briefly in the wall text, but it’s useful to read the artist’s longer synopsis in the exhibit catalogue; it will also be made available on the museum’s website.)