The range is wide, but the show’s theme did yield an unusually large amount of representational art, and more than a few self-portraits. Some of the latter depict the artists literally, although perhaps masked, as in Nicolas F. Shi’s “I Am Not a Virus,” a rebuff of anti-Asian bigotry. Others illustrate themselves in words and gestures: Julia Bloom used an old typewriter to record diarylike accounts of 2020, only to cover most of the text with somber, simple forms drawn with black charcoal.