The Brooklyn artist’s work is the latest in Alexandria’s public art series, “Site See: New Views in Old Town.” The piece’s most conspicuous elements are 102 round wooden pillars, each 14 inches in diameter but of varying heights. The columns range from 12 to 42 inches high to represent the depths of the adjacent Potomac, and are spaced in rows on a painted ground mural that maps the river’s underwater topography. Atop each post is a reflective blue disc etched with concentric black ripples. These suggest a tree’s growth rings, and thus the passage of time, but also water in motion.
The pillars are meant to evoke the wooden pilings that were driven as part of the process of filling — or “reclaiming” — parts of the river for development. In Alexandria’s early years, waterfront land owners retained ownership of any area they transformed from liquid to solid. So they had ample motivation to dump dirt, rocks and detritus into the Potomac, and even scuttle ships to serve as the foundation for new ground.
When the city was founded in 1749, its riverfront was positioned securely on bluffs that rose 15 to 20 feet high. These were gradually demolished, adding land but making the harbor more vulnerable to high water. (In fact, Waterfront Park is an interim project that will close temporarily in a few years so a flood-mitigation strategy can proceed.)
A corollary to the ongoing conflict between land and water is a series of tussles over ownership of the filled-in property. In the 17th century, the colony of Maryland was given ownership of the entire Potomac, all the way to the high-water mark on the Virginia shore. When the District of Columbia was created, it acquired the breadth of the Potomac within its borders. Thus new land on the Virginia side — created by natural forces as well as human efforts — was technically not in the commonwealth.
Numerous trans-Potomac legal skirmishes ensued, continuing into the 1970s. A more recent case, pitting Alexandria against the Old Dominion Boat Club, directly affected the creation of the current Waterfront Park. (The city lost but then managed to buy the land it wanted.)
These days, the status of Alexandria’s waterfront is contested not by local litigants but by global forces: rising sea levels, more-intense storms and a climate characterized by drier drys and wetter wets. There is now abundant reason to doubt the human mastery over nature assumed by the people who once manipulated the Potomac’s shores.
If “Groundswell” summons thoughts of ecological jeopardy, it also has a playful side. As a sculptor and designer, Reigelman frequently works in parks, redefining space and highlighting local history. His work is in the tradition of architects Robert Venturi and Denise Scott Brown, whose design for D.C.’s Freedom Plaza placed a map of L’Enfant Plan amid streets drawn by that schema. It’s a place that illustrates itself.
History aside, “Groundswell” simply outlines architectural space in a way people find appealing. The area is still open, yet feels divided into a succession of little rooms without walls, each chamber set off by the pillars. Visitors walk (or run) through the installation, finding themselves in a slightly new setting with just a few steps. Varying the heights of the posts has a similar effect. People sit (or stand) on them, enjoying the different — again, just slightly — vantage points.
The mirrorlike discs atop each column add another element of crowd appeal. They reflect the sky, but also faces, hands and bodies. People can gaze at (or photograph) themselves within the simulated water. Their presence may not historic, but it, too, defines the space.
If you go
Groundswell
Waterfront Park, 1 Prince St., Alexandria. siteseealx.com.
Dates: Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. through November. Exact closing date to be determined, but de-installation is expected to begin Nov. 7.
Admission: Free.