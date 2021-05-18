A corollary to the ongoing conflict between land and water is a series of tussles over ownership of the filled-in property. In the 17th century, the colony of Maryland was given ownership of the entire Potomac, all the way to the high-water mark on the Virginia shore. When the District of Columbia was created, it acquired the breadth of the Potomac within its borders. Thus new land on the Virginia side — created by natural forces as well as human efforts — was technically not in the commonwealth.