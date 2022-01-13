The picture, included in the exhibition “Aquatint: From Its Origins to Goya,” utilizes etching and aquatint techniques, but it owes its drama to the latter, which produces areas of tone rather than line. You can see aquatint in the landscape that recedes into the distance in fading shades of brown — or in the muddy foreground roiling toward her feet like a foreboding fog. Her robes, represented with contrasting shadows, weigh on her, while her off-white chest appears stark in contrast, as if drained of color and air. At the bottom of the page, a caption reads, “I seem to be breathless.”