Andrew S. Yang works with animals as well as plants, pursuing an idea that’s at once ingenious and chilling. He gathers a few of the hundreds of millions of birds killed in collisions with buildings annually, and retrieves from their stomachs some of the seeds they ate. The Chicago-based artist’s “Flying Gardens of Maybe” arrays photos of dead birds from Washington, Baltimore and the artist’s hometown, interspersed with mirrors. These can represent the windows and walls that killed the animals, but also implicate the viewer. Nearby are a few plants germinated from the recovered seeds, offering tiny rebirths amid the lethal tableaux.