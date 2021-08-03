The show was drawn from the museum’s permanent collection and organized in collaboration with the D.C.-based International Arts & Artists, a nonprofit dedicated to “cross-cultural understanding and exposure to the arts internationally.” The largest block of work is by people of Japanese ancestry, the result of migration to South America — mostly Peru and Brazil — that started in 1899. But the exhibition’s story actually begins almost a century earlier, in 1806, when laborers from southern China were first brought to Trinidad and Tobago. A few decades later, Cuba was the destination for additional workers from Hong Kong, Guangzhou and the Macao region. By the late 19th century, the end of the trans-Atlantic trade in enslaved Africans led to the 11,000-mile forced migration of indentured servants to Suriname from Java, places whose principal link was that both were then Dutch colonies.