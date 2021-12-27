Informed by his studies at Skowhegan — the artist retreat in Maine, near where he’d later establish a studio — Driskell explored natural imagery, including the pine tree, a lifelong motif. Trips to Africa fueled his desire to keep African cultural symbols alive in his work, which includes homages to artists Jacob Lawrence and Romare Bearden. This well-studied perspective comes through in such works as “Frost and Ice, Maine,” in which the artist takes on the short, staccato-brushstroke style of Alma Thomas, a friend he met in D.C. (and the subject of her own Philips Collection show “Everything is Beautiful,” on view upstairs through Jan. 23). You can see both the art historian and artist in action — wrapping his head and hand around another’s distinctive style, while simultaneously crafting his own.