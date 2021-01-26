At the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture in Baltimore, curators have gone a step further than most. Rather than stowing objects away until they become “history,” the museum has boldly displayed its recent finds in “Make Good Trouble: Marching for Change,” a show whose title references the mantra of the late congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis. Instead of theorizing about what historians might say about this moment, they are getting on with the business of saying it. On a yellow wall in an airy gallery, signs from recent BLM protests invite not just fervor but reflection.

The exhibition features dozens of signs, most from protests in Baltimore. They use the contemporary language of the BLM movement, but their spirit is age-old. Some — composed of hastily torn cardboard, crammed, messy Sharpie writing and excesses of duct tape around the edges — betray the sense of urgency that went into their creation. Others are worn and damaged — maybe from being carried on a hot summer day, maybe from being carried over and over again.

Most of the signs would be legible to anyone familiar with the global BLM movement: George Floyd’s face with the words “He couldn’t f---ing breathe”; the tragically familiar names of police-brutality victims; the refrains of “All lives don’t matter until Black lives matter “and “Enough is enough.”

Some allude to more local issues. One sign reads, “I stand with Dr. Kane,” a reference to Andrea Kane, the Queen Anne’s County schools superintendent who faced backlash after voicing support for BLM. Another demands removal of the “Talbot Boys” memorial from the Talbot County courthouse on the Eastern Shore, thought to be the only Confederate monument on state property in Maryland.

Black history museums have a long-standing practice of acquiring ordinary objects from members of the community. Around the time it opened in 1961, Chicago’s DuSable Museum placed an ad in a newspaper asking locals to contribute objects to their collection. The Smithsonian’s Anacostia Community Museum has displayed high-school-graduation gowns and local restaurant menus, with the same seriousness and staging another museum would give a famous painting.

Here, signs donated by Marylanders receive similar treatment. Museum staff installed poles that lift the signs off the wall, creating the illusion they are being carried. In a clever twist, police barricades — normally used to hold back protesters — keep viewers at a respectful distance from the display.

Blurring any hierarchy that might exist between cardboard and canvas, the protest signs share wall space with art. Baltimore artist Michael Bruley’s Keith Haring-inspired painting hangs beside a “Make racism wrong again” sign colored painstakingly with red marker. Tall murals from 12 created for a Unity Through Art installation in Baltimore’s Patterson Park, flank the displays of signage. In one, Floyd holds an “I am a man” sign: a slogan from last century’s civil rights era slipping poignantly into the present. While the murals were on display, a park ranger allegedly vandalized and removed some of them. In such context, the museum becomes not just a place for reflection, but a site of refuge and protection.

Other artifacts from the show are sprinkled throughout the museum, the entirety of which is worth strolling through. Designed by Philip Freelon, one of the architects who worked on the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the spacious modern building boasts vibrant walls painted in the colors of the Maryland flag and massive windows the frame Baltimore’s harbor. When you walk up the stairwell, its fire-engine red color sits in your peripheral vision, urging you forward.

In one of the stairwell landings, there’s a painting by Baltimore-based artist Taha Heydari: “Inside the Van,” inspired by video of Freddie Gray’s 2015 arrest, just before his death in the custody of Baltimore police. Large, repeating pixels distort and obscure the image, rendering it almost entirely illegible. The work, it seems, critiques the destructive nature of the Internet: the way virality obscures truth, preys on feelings and spreads dehumanizing imagery of violence against Black people.

Rapid response collecting might seem like a natural extension of the Internet age, where history comes so fast that we need museums to keep up with it. But it can also be seen as a reaction to the Internet age. The Web supplies us with a constant supply of new imagery and controversy. At it’s worst, it creates an oppressive sense of a constant present.

The objects in “Make Good Trouble” challenge us to take a longer view of the everyday, analog artifacts that surround us. The troubles of our past are not sealed safely behind the glass of a display case. History, these objects shout, is right here.

If you go

Make Good Trouble: Marching for Change

Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, 830 E. Pratt St., Baltimore. lewismuseum.org. All visitors are required to wear face masks while in the museum.

Dates: Through Aug. 29.