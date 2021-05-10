The show begins with Rowland Ricketts’s “Ai no Keshiki — Indigo Views,” an installation that’s both gossamer and imposing. The room-filling construction is a sort of dome built from 450 squares of cloth, hand-woven and hand-dyed in various shades of indigo. (In Japanese, “ai” can mean indigo or — when written with a different character — love.) Before being assembled, each artfully weathered piece of fabric was given to an individual, who agreed to live with the length of cloth for a time, symbolizing such ideas as cooperation, everyday life and the passage of time.