Among the U.S. sites that fascinate paranormal-activity enthusiasts, Nevada’s Area 51 and New Mexico’s Roswell are more famous, but Skinwalker Ranch boasts the most colorful name. The eastern Utah property, the subject of an online photo show organized by the University of Maryland Art Gallery, evokes the Navajo myth of a vengeful shaman who can assume the forms of other creatures. That’s great branding for a place that has long been associated with tales of UFOs and other unverified phenomena, and that has recently been the subject of a factually dubious History Channel series, “The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.”