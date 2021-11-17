America’s first official “National Museum,” AIB is a fitting place to think about the future. When the building opened in 1881, the Smithsonian primarily focused on research, and scholars had been using the Castle as storage. The second Smithsonian building, AIB, created additional space to keep animal specimens, nascent technologies, geological samples, musical instruments and other objects for research — all in a venue the public could visit. Ultimately, AIB became an incubator for new museums. Air and Space, American History, the Natural History Museum lived here before they found official, permanent homes on the Mall.