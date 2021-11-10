Scattered amid transportive paintings of 19th-century Venice by the titular artists and others, the glassware steals the spotlight. A lime green chalice bowl by the Fratelli Toso workshop seems to hover above pink, fingerlike flowers and a translucent stem (made in the likeness of a real plant). A dragon curls its tail around the base of a golden, long-neck ewer, its body forming a handle of protruding, pointy scales. Bloated glass dolphins peer up at you through googly eyes, as they circle the base of a trumpet vase, their oversized lips fanning out like palm fronds. (Both are from the Compagnia di Venezia e Murano.)