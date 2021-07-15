These two images have an oddly similar mood. Both women have sober expressions and a sense of stillness. At first, you might read their proximity as the attempt of a museum curator to equate contemporary, bedazzled glam with that of the past, but it’s not so simple. Thomas has said she’s interested in how beauty products like rhinestones create masks. And just as you have to look a little closer to perceive the features of her low-resolution portrait, Fontana’s portrait is equally obscure. Sure, oil paint allows for more granular details, and the circa-1580 painting is chock full of symbols of wealth, but a question remains in both paintings: Who is actually depicted here?