At the back of the installation, a print depicts an African figurine hugging a bright pink castle, like something out of Disney’s Magic Kingdom. Unlikely parallels, the castle and the figure both create a space for projection. With the castle, it’s more obvious: the icon of a consumerist playground, a symbol of childhood fantasies. The figure, modeled after a Cameroonian statue that Charlton stumbled on in a thrift store, is not so different. Probably created as “tourist art,” which began circulating during the colonial period, the original statue might have been the sort of relic European travelers brought home to show off, signaling a patronizing conception of “adventure.”

But Charlton does not allow the figure to remain an empty vessel for Western fantasy. Rather, she injects herself into it, calling it “Sib” and, in a series of statues that line the installation, reimagining it as her doppelganger, with her hair and at her height. In doing so, Charlton takes a cultural object made for the outsider and makes it not just specific but personal. She’s put a face to an object intended to be faceless.

Through replication, Charlton also introduces a contemporary kind of commodification. All in the same pose and made from a glossy material, the sculptures evoke plastic dolls and the cut-and-paste ethos of 21st-century personal brands. It might be a portrait of the artist — who is African American — but is it a portrait of her as a person or as an object? Is Charlton, too, for sale?

If the Sib statues make the generic specific, the masks on the opposite wall do the reverse. Looking at them, at first, you’ll see not masks, but colors: highlighter yellow, Barbie pink. Several are hung upside down, as if to say, “Who knows which way this goes, and who cares?” Here, Charlton mimics Western modernists — Picasso, Gauguin — who reduced African masks to aesthetic objects.

AD

AD

Such tendencies persist today. Color alters these masks in the same way that trendy acronyms such as NoMa and the proliferation of “revitalized” storefronts turned Sweetgreens alter a neighborhood: They erase, homogenize, aestheticize.

The arts organization CulturalDC, which has put together the show, says the chosen location contextualizes Charlton’s work. It certainly does, but maybe not how they intended. In a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood, where some locals have described feeling like outsiders, this exhibition could be seen as partaking in the very act of appropriation it claims to criticize. It seems ironic that Charlton’s Sib references a statue likely made for white tourists. We might ask the same of her installation: Who is it for?

Rendition

Union Market at 5th and Neal streets NE, in the Mobile Art Gallery. culturaldc.org.

Dates: Through March 22.