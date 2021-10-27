Part of a sweeping body of work that Rashid has been building since 2003, the exhibition is just one story, from one republic, in the artist’s invented world of the “Frenglish” empire (a mix of English and French colonial powers). The Los Angeles-based Rashid, who also goes by the name Frohawk Two Feathers, and who is the inaugural artist in Cultural DC’s Capital Artist Residency program, describes himself as a storyteller. He can go on at length about small plot points and long character arcs in this work. (For his first exploration of Belhaven, in a 2017 show in Memphis, he wrote a 16 page history of the imaginary republic.) Visiting his exhibition is like stepping into a novel being written in real-time, or stumbling upon artifacts from an alternate realm.