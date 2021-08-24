More than four decades ago, when photographer Linda Rich was planning the East Baltimore Documentary Photography Project — an initiative, ultimately funded by National Endowment fir the Arts — she understood something about our contemporary compulsion to take and share photos of ourselves. Rather than simply treating locals as her subjects, she would bring them into the process. She would host local exhibitions of the photographs as they were taken, with the hope that the images would instill pride in the community by reflecting back the richness of people’s own lives. Long before the days of sharing minutiae on social media, Rich knew how seeing the familiar from a photographic distance can heighten our surroundings and imbue routines with new meaning.