In 2015, German artist and filmmaker Julian Rosefeldt cut and spliced together several dozen texts to construct the scripts for 13 short films that can be screened either back-to-back — as they were in 2017 at Landmark’s E Street Cinema — or, as they are now on view at the Hirshhorn, simultaneously. The museum places Rosefeldt’s ingenious vignettes at the center of a show, “Manifesto: Art x Agency,” that pairs the videos with artworks from its own collection.

Shot in Berlin locations that range from the domestic to the industrial, the films are connected by their concept and principal performer: Cate Blanchett, once again demonstrating her versatility. She plays the central figure in 12 videos (and two people in one of them). The 13th is the prologue, which Blanchett narrates. At the Hirshhorn, this introduction plays on a screen that’s separate from the others.

In various guises and with assorted accents, the actress declaims speeches that Rosefeldt compiled from writings by artists, critics, filmmakers and architects. The earnest chatter clashes and overlaps until — in an eerily effective touch — all 12 orators concurrently switch from speaking to a sort of chant. This brief choral moment links the films, and the entire project, regardless of the visitor’s position in the darkened room.

Rosefeldt has assigned some speeches to characters who you might expect to address an audience: a schoolteacher; a funeral speaker; a party hostess; an avant-garde choreographer; a TV newscaster in the studio who’s trading lines with a field reporter (also played by Blanchett). In other videos, the performer impersonates a puppet master, a homeless person, a financial trader or a machine operator. These people’s lines are delivered mostly in voice-over.

The earliest artistic manifesto excerpted here is one by Italian Futurist Filippo Marinetti from 1909, although Rosefeldt actually begins with words taken from “The Communist Manifesto” of 1848: “All that’s solid melts into air . . . ”

Such world-rattling communiques became rare after World War II, but Situationist Guy Debord attempted to rekindle the prewar passion with 1967’s “The Society of the Spectacle.” The most recent manifesto in the mix is by filmmakers Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg, whose Dogme 95 movement in 1995 declared a half-serious embrace of purist filmmaking.

The artworks on display outside the video gallery include notable examples of Futurism, Dada, Surrealism and Abstract Expressionism, presented with wall text that goes easy on some of these movements’ proponents. (Marinetti’s support for Mussolini, for example, is not mentioned.)

The works on the far side of Rosefeldt’s installation are more recent, less well known and more invigorating. They include pieces by the Guerrilla Girls, who challenged New York’s male-dominated art and museum scene, and Frances Stark’s handmade enlargement of two pages from “Censorship Now!,” a 2015 book by D.C. punk-rock provocateur Ian Svenonius.

“Manifesto” can be taken either of two ways: as a showcase for the brilliant Blanchett or, well, as a spectacle. But anyone prepared to spend some time with the videos will discern an arc of intellectual history.

The earliest statements are all from Europeans, impatient with the status quo and often outright nihilistic. “Time and space died yesterday,” Marinetti announces. “I am against systems,” proclaims Dadaist Tristan Tzara. “We will destroy the cult of the past,” and “let us overturn monuments,” command two other Futurist screeds whose authorship is either collective, unknown or disputed.

By the 1960s, the balance of power had shifted to the United States, where the force that would ultimately demolish cultural sterility was not dynamite, but pop culture: “I am for an art that grows up not knowing it is art at all,” Claes Oldenberg affirms.

For American architect Robert Venturi, the Europeans who overturned monuments had it wrong: “I like elements that are hybrid rather than ‘pure,’ compromising rather than ‘clean,’ distorted rather than ‘straightforward,’ ambiguous rather than ‘articulated,’ perverse as well as impersonal, boring as well as ‘interesting.’ ”

Blanchett delivers these lines while her character works at a high-tech trash transfer station. That’s Rosefeldt’s playful way of acknowledging that, over the last 175 years, very little that’s solid has actually melted into air.

Manifesto: Art x Agency

Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Independence Avenue and Seventh Street SW. hirshhorn.si.edu.

Dates: Through April 6.

Admission: Free.

