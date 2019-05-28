

Mystery Friends will play the Black Cat this week. (Joe Onyebuchi)

Duff McKagan and Shooter Jennings

As the bassist for Guns N’ Roses, Duff McKagan helped welcome countless rockers to the jungle of Los Angeles. One such fan was Shooter Jennings, who met McKagan nearly 20 years ago when he moved west in an attempt to leave the shadow of his father, country icon Waylon Jennings. In the years since, both McKagan and Jennings have followed their own paths, which have now converged: The two are sharing a studio and the stage, with Jennings producing McKagan’s “Tenderness,” an album that finds the older, wiser rocker tackling the turmoil of the day over Stones-inspired rock. Friday at 8 p.m. at City Winery. $40. Sold out.

Mystery Friends

Since forming in 2016, Mystery Friends have been — in their words — making “moderately danceable rock music for a time when people need a reason to dance.” The D.C. five-piece is being self-deprecating about its ability to get punks to dance. The group’s music hits the familiar notes of new wave and synth-pop, made timeless with a solid foundation of pop-rock songwriting and the dramatic vocals of frontwoman Abby Sevcik. And unlike the title of a slow-burning recent single, this isn’t just “Empty Nostalgia”: It’s an invitation to open the pit and reveal the dance floor beneath. Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Black Cat. $15. (Also appearing at the 9:30 Club on July 27.)

Thouxanbanfauni

Earlier this month, Thouxanbanfauni tweeted, “It’s a great feeling seeing SoundCloud artist[s] flourish.” Count the Chattanooga-born, Atlanta-raised rapper among that group, which turned the streaming platform into the home of and shorthand for the most claustrophobic, apocalyptic sound in hip-hop. Thouxanbanfauni started uploading woozy tracks back in 2015, rapping about conspicuous consumption over bass that ­obliterated and synthesizers that ­scintillated with a goth energy that mixed high fashion and ­ultra-violence (he once rapped about a “Saint Laurent Full Metal Jacket”). Fauni hasn’t hit the peaks of frequent collaborator Playboi Carti, but he helped paved the way — and he’s flourishing, too. Sunday at 8 p.m. at Songbyrd. $18-$22.



Jamila Woods is a singer, songwriter and poet. (Bradley Murray)

Jamila Woods

On Jamila Woods’s masterful new album “LEGACY! LEGACY!,” the song titles form an all-caps roll call of a dozen of her heroes: authors Zora Neale Hurston and James Baldwin; poets Nikki Giovanni and Sonia Sanchez; painters Frida Kahlo and Jean-Michel Basquiat; musicians Betty Davis and Sun Ra; and so on. Throughout the album, the Chicago singer-songwriter distills the lessons of those legends to write the latest chapter in their lineage with the voice of a soothsayer and the pen of a poet (because she is an accomplished one). And while she asks that listeners “don’t call me legend till I kick the bucket,” she’s well on her way. Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Union Stage. $16-$55.