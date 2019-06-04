

In this 2013 photo, Ethiopian-born musician Hailu Mergia plays the piano at his home in Fort Washington. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

Charly Bliss

Tackling more serious subject matters including death and sexual assault, Charly Bliss’s sophomore album, “Young Enough,” shows a band that’s matured at breakneck speed from its first effort, “Guppy.” But what hasn’t changed is the quartet’s effervescent pop sound, which is omnipresent and even bolstered with a shimmering synth. Through the dark themes that pervade “Young Enough,” the band manages to offer a ray of light: For as relentless as the world is, Charly acknowledges life’s misgivings with acceptance while sharing its profound wisdom. Friday at 6:30 p.m. at U Street Music Hall. $16.

Pink Sweat$

What sets Pink Sweat$ apart from his peers isn’t what he brings to the table, but what he doesn’t. The R&B crooner takes pleasure in simplicity — he relinquishes hiding behind overpowering trap beats in favor of an acoustic, stripped-down sound that accentuates his vulnerability. Pink Sweat$ wears his heart on his sleeve, expressing grief over him and his lover being more like “Whitney and Bobby” than “Bonnie and Clyde,” or how “your love used to fill me up, but now I’m filling up my cup mixing Coke and Henny.” With just a little, he still manages to speak volumes. Saturday at 6 p.m. (doors) at 9:30 Club. $20.

Thick Paint

If the untethered, off-kilter vocals behind Thick Paint sound familiar, there’s a good reason — it’s the project of Reptar’s lead singer Graham Ulicny. There are fragments of Reptar’s groovy stylings that shine through in Thick Paint, though that’s where the similarities largely end. Initially a solo effort turned fleshed-out band, Thick Paint and Ulicny assert free rein to be looser and more brazen with song arrangements. Ulicny achieves this by harnessing a twangy guitar and buoyant percussion that manically switch time signatures at whiplash speed. Sunday’s show at the Pie Shop marks a rare opportunity to see this in action. Sunday at 7 p.m. at Pie Shop. Free, but donations encouraged.

Hailu Mergia

Before doing music full time, Hailu Mergia used to work as a taxi driver, many of his passengers oblivious to the fact that they were sitting inches away from an Ethiopian musical legend. In 1985, Mergia released “Hailu Mergia & His Classical Instrument,” a masterful album of accordion-driven jazz music that sounded light-years beyond anything at the time. The release was largely unheard of outside of Ethiopia until a U.S. record label reissued the album in 2013 and propelled Mergia to international fame. The attention gave him newfound confidence to perform and make music again, and thankfully there are more chances — such as his show at the Hamilton, part of the DC Jazz Festival — to see his future-forward take on jazz live. Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamilton. $19.75-$39.75.