Nap Eyes

You’d be blameless in spacing out to the dreamy jams of Nap Eyes. The Halifax, Nova Scotia rockers leisurely lay down a foundation of folksy guitars with just the right dash of twang. But you’d be missing out on some of the best profound rocker digressions since the likes of Pavement or (Nap Eyes’ tour mates) Destroyer. Singer Nigel Chapman might zone out into the expanse of the cosmos with his ramblings, but on the quartet’s forthcoming album, “Snapshot of a Beginner,” Chapman and crew are more focused in grounding these songs on Earth. Tune to one of their refrains turned mantras (“Transcendence is all around us”) as it echoes in your ears, and you might agree with them. Monday at 7:30 p.m. (doors) at Black Cat. $22-$25.

Roberto Fonseca

Afro-Cuban jazz is known for its scintillating rhythms — and it has few finer standard bearers than Roberto Fonseca. It’s no surprise given the jazz pianist’s lineage: His father was a drummer and his mother was a renowned bolero singer in their native Cuba. Fonseca’s style reflects the diverse makeup of his homeland. While you can find his roots firmly planted in the rich heritage of percussive, hip-shaking sounds of Havana’s nightclubs, the 44-year-old’s chops seamlessly span the globe. On his latest, “Yesun,” there are booming thumps of afrobeat whisked in with Brazilian bossa nova, Puerto Rican reggaeton and even Detroit techno. Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamilton. $24.75-$49.75.

