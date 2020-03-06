Boiler Room presents Hard Dance x ROAM
Since 2010, Boiler Room has been throwing dance parties and beaming them across the Internet, connecting underground scenes from London to L.A. and Lisbon to Lima. After a 2019 visit, the platform returns to the District and re-teams with local party-starters ROAM for another special event. This time, the focus is on the fast tempos, high energy and euphoric extremes of “hard dance” music. DJing this “worldwide hardcore rodeo” — which won’t stop until sunrise — will be Brooklyn-based headliners Tygapaw and Satronic alongside D.C. talents Furtive, Gabberbitch69 and Limitbreak!. March 13 at 10 p.m. at TBA (location will be sent to ticket holders). $30.
Made Conference
For the fourth straight year, hip-hop think tank MadeInTheDMV is hosting its Made Conference, a self-described “day of service” that connects members of the local rap, R&B and go-go community with veterans from across the entertainment, technology and business worlds. This year’s lineup includes DJ Quicksilva, DJ Flow and DJ Heat; the minds behind Broccoli City, No Kings and True Laurels; up-and-coming musicians like Lor Choc and industry execs like Epic Records Director of Marketing (and Trillectro co-founder) Modi Oyewole. This can’t-miss event for local music obsessives is headlined by living legend Teddy Riley, the creator of new jack swing. March 14 at 8 a.m. at DC Dream Center. General admission is free; VIP access is $100-$150.
Anna Meredith
You might not know her name, but Anna Meredith scored one of the most terrifying movie scenes in recent history — not something from “Get Out” or “Midsommar,” but “Eighth Grade.” As the protagonist looked out on the slow-motion nightmare of a middle school pool party, Meredith’s “Nautilus” blared, a bright and brassy electronic composition where hope mutates into something anxious and terrifying, its notes and tension rising like Captain Nemo’s submarine of the same name breaching from the depths. The former composer in residence for the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra reaches similarly maximalist heights across her solo discography. March 19 at 8 p.m. at Songbyrd. $16-$18.