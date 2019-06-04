

The DC Jazz Festival features free performances at the Wharf. (Fritz Photographics)

Washington has one of the richest deposits of jazz music and musicians in the United States — a fact to which, in recent years, jazz connoisseurs from around the world have finally caught on. Or so suggest the steadily rising attendance figures for the DC Jazz Festival, which takes place each June in venues and neighborhoods around the city. In 2018, its audience surpassed 110,000.

No doubt that many of these attendees are drawn to the stars who headline the 10-day event, which this year includes pianist/“Late Show With Stephen Colbert” sidekick Jon Batiste, singers Michael Franks and Cécile McLorin Salvant and saxophonist Joshua Redman. But the festival is also stocked with the local musicians who’ve built a thriving jazz community in Washington. Any of the artists below can go toe-to-toe with the big names that top the bill — and at the DC JazzFest, that’s precisely what they’ll do.

For a full schedule of the festival, which begins June 7 and runs through June 16, go to dcjazzfest.org.



Bassist Kent Miller (left) with his namesake quartet. (Roy Cox Photography)

Kent Miller Quartet

Kent Miller is not strictly of D.C.’s rich bass tradition — he’s a St. Louis native — but in his long tenure here, either he or the tradition have rubbed off on the other. His straight-ahead bebop style displays the thick-toned, aggressively fingered touch that is the lifeblood of D.C. bass. It has a profound effect, spurring his longtime quartet to swing ever harder and play with more fire, spice and soul. June 7 at 6 p.m. at Anacostia Busboys and Poets, 2004 Martin Luther King Ave. SE. $20.

DeAndre Shaifer Trio

UDC alum DeAndre Shaifer’s impeccable technique would alone be enough to ensure the trumpeter’s high standing among local jazz lovers. As it is, it’s the tip of the iceberg. Shaifer also possesses finely honed senses of time and space, a terrific ear for harmony and a remarkable melodic imagination that subtly anchors itself to the composed tunes on which he improvises. Add to this a vast knowledge of the repertoire and a crystal-clear trumpet tone, and there stands a world-class musician. June 9 at 11:30 a.m. at Sotto, 1610 14th St. NW. Free.



Brad Linde. (Joe Crocetta)

Elliott Hughes and Brad Linde's Big Ol' Ensemble

The festival’s slogan is “Capital Sounds, Global Reach,” and D.C. saxophonist and bandleader Brad Linde has taken it to heart. The 14-piece Big Ol’ Ensemble is his big band, but its repertoire for its DC JazzFest performance is that of Australian trumpeter-composer Elliott Hughes. Hughes writes intricate, highly conceptual music for large ensemble that’s nonetheless full of hooks; Linde and his ensemble bring it smartly to life. June 10 at 8 p.m. at Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. $13-$25.

Joe Herrera and James Zimmerman

It’s an unlikely pairing, at least on the surface. Joe Herrera is a trumpeter with a taste for pushing the envelope, including a strong embrace of hip-hop and electronica. James Zimmerman is a singer who is deeply immersed in vocal jazz tradition. But the music thrives on such seemingly unlikely pairings; Herrera is also well-versed in jazz tradition, and Zimmerman’s vocal fluency lends itself to audacious undertakings on the bandstand. The two performers won’t have to look too hard to find common ground. June 12 at 5 p.m. at Wild Days at the Eaton DC Hotel, 1201 K St. NW. Free.



The Nicole Saphos Trio. (Travis K. Link)

Nicole Saphos Trio

Bassist-vocalists are a rare breed; even rarer are bassist-vocalists who are equally accomplished on both accounts. Nicole Saphos is not only superb on both her instruments but is a fine and idiosyncratic songwriter to boot. She explores the standards as well as her own writing with the help of a perceptive longtime trio (guitarist John Lee and drummer Ele Rubenstein) that weaves strange, haunting atmospheres around Saphos’s quirky magnetism. June 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Tudor Place, 1644 31st St. NW. $15-$20.

[On ‘Buzz & Bloom,’ Nicole Saphos knows her jazz, back to front, top to bottom]



Pianist Allyn Johnson, shown performing at Westminster Presbyterian Church earlier this year. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

Allyn Johnson & Sonic Sanctuary

Allyn Johnson is quite simply the Washington area’s finest jazz pianist. He’s a technician with inconceivable chops, a vast musical vocabulary that covers gospel and classical music as well as electric and acoustic jazz (a term he dislikes), and a dense attack that he tempers with scrupulous attention to detail. It’s an immediately distinctive, highly in-demand sound that earned Johnson the title of “Dean of D.C. Jazz” several years ago. Sonic Sanctuary is the name of his trio, a unit of tight interplay and innovation that nonetheless keeps Johnson’s vision at its center. June 15 at 8:15 p.m. at Transit Pier at the Wharf, 970 Wharf St. SW. Free.



CornerStore, shown performing at the 2018 DC Jazz Festival. (Fritz Photographics)

CornerStore

The brainchild of bassist Kris Funn, CornerStore might best be described as the collision of musical sounds, aesthetics and ideas that Funn encountered while growing up in Baltimore and then attending Howard University. Swing, funk, rock and hip-hop all make their presence known in the trio’s evocative, highly personal brew, powerful enough to win the festival’s DC JazzPrix competition in 2018. That, in turn, won CornerStore a coveted spot in its crown-jewel weekend marathon at the Wharf this year. June 16 at 5:45 p.m. at District Pier at the Wharf, 101 District Sq. SW. Free.