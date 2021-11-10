D.C. drummer Chris Moore spends much of his time powering the punishing attacks of bands across the punk-metal spectrum — including Repulsion, Coke Bust, Guilt Parade and D.O.C. — where vocalists don’t sing as much as scream, growl and bark their lyrics.

But when his love of such bands as Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and Sisters of Mercy galvanized him to delve into the depths of goth as part of a new band called Aertex, he knew he’d need to find someone who could actually “sing-sing.”

“The thing about bands like this is you need a really good singer,” he says. “If you don’t have a good singer, it doesn’t really matter.”

Moore enlisted Josephine Olivia, who previously provided a soulful, bluesy touch as part of Baltimore electronic duo Blacksage, and the act, which also features Pat Vogel, clicked within one practice. While he finds it tough to be unbiased — he and Olivia are dating — Moore is impressed by her commanding stage presence and musical talent.

“She’s got this hauntingly beautiful voice and can put a melody on the darkest synth line that nobody [else] could sing over,” he says. “Often I’m like, ‘That’s not fair that you can just do this, but I’m so stoked that I’m in a band with you.’”

With their debut album on the way, Aertex has linked up for a tour with Richmond’s Windhand (a band for which Moore also serves as front of house engineer and tour manager). Aertex’s chilly, brooding synthscapes provide a sonic counterpoint to Windhand’s psychedelic sludge, but bills that mix different types of bands widen an audience’s Venn diagram and provide a chance of actual — not algorithmic — discovery. It’s an “uncomfortable but curious energy” that Moore appreciates.

“It takes you out of your comfort zone a little bit. It’s a really beautiful thing sometimes,” he says, “And sometimes it sucks and it’s super awkward.”

With Windhand on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $20. Proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken with 48 hours of the event is required for entry.