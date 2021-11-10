“The thing about bands like this is you need a really good singer,” he says. “If you don’t have a good singer, it doesn’t really matter.”
Moore enlisted Josephine Olivia, who previously provided a soulful, bluesy touch as part of Baltimore electronic duo Blacksage, and the act, which also features Pat Vogel, clicked within one practice. While he finds it tough to be unbiased — he and Olivia are dating — Moore is impressed by her commanding stage presence and musical talent.
“She’s got this hauntingly beautiful voice and can put a melody on the darkest synth line that nobody [else] could sing over,” he says. “Often I’m like, ‘That’s not fair that you can just do this, but I’m so stoked that I’m in a band with you.’”
With their debut album on the way, Aertex has linked up for a tour with Richmond’s Windhand (a band for which Moore also serves as front of house engineer and tour manager). Aertex’s chilly, brooding synthscapes provide a sonic counterpoint to Windhand’s psychedelic sludge, but bills that mix different types of bands widen an audience’s Venn diagram and provide a chance of actual — not algorithmic — discovery. It’s an “uncomfortable but curious energy” that Moore appreciates.
“It takes you out of your comfort zone a little bit. It’s a really beautiful thing sometimes,” he says, “And sometimes it sucks and it’s super awkward.”
With Windhand on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $20. Proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken with 48 hours of the event is required for entry.