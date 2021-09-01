At one point, a confused bee flies up and stings her on the finger. “I’ve never gotten stung before, so let me look up what I’m supposed to do,” she says, calmly reaching for her phone, exuding the composure of someone accustomed to the first-time-for-everythings that come with growing up in a city that won’t stop changing.
Her new single, “DC <3,” is an ode to a transforming District, a lament for what’s been lost to gentrification and a celebration of what persists. Featuring shouty ad-libs from fellow DMV vocalist Odd Mojo, the song casually taps into a timeless call-and-response tradition that courses through the gospel and go-go on which Velvet grew up. “Shout out to Chuck Brown, Backyard Band, CCB, TCB — all the go-go bands that cultivated the feeling and the sound of D.C. Honestly, this song is a tribute to that,” Velvet says. “I wanted to paint a romantic picture of D.C. because it’s a romantic place to me.”
It’s easy to feel that idea in the song’s opening verse with Velvet calling the District “my hometown, my secret place, my Everglades.” Her last descriptor — evocative and unexpected — is a nod to the childhood afternoons she spent in the lushness of Anacostia Park, she says, instantly placing “DC <3” in the tradition of “Rock Creek Park,” the indelible eco-urban anthem that D.C.’s Blackbyrds recorded in 1975.
Outside and in, Velvet’s broad ideas about the city feel rooted in the array of musical partnerships that helped her get her start in the scene a few years back — collaborations with Anastasia Antoinette, Dreamcastmoe, Nag Champa, Sir E.U, Joe Smokes, Reemz Uno, Uptown XO and others. Velvet says she’s aiming for more of those in the future, and she’s also hatching plans to throw local events that will hybridize fashion design, film, music, performance and more. “I really want to bring to life — especially for my community, the Black community — what it means to reimagine ourselves, for ourselves, by ourselves,” she says. “And not be held back by standards of the industry. It’s about reimagination.”
AfroVelvet’s new single, “DC <3,” is out now.
