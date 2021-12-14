Maybe it’s neither. The lines in question appear in the middle of “Save This Dance For Me,” a new falling-in-love song in which Nate thinks of his intuitive vocal finesse as more of an optimistic, positive visualization, mood-bending kind of thing. “I write from my past, my truth,” Nate says. “The stories of what I’ve been through, I want to sing them out. … The songs might reflect my pain, but I want the voice [to communicate] how things can be good.”
Nate grew up in Lorton, Va., listening to the likes of Sam Cooke, Al Green, Usher and other top-level R&B smoothies who made their names spinning the heaviest human emotions into melodic chiffon. Under their influence, Nate got serious about his songwriting roughly five years ago, and he spends most of his time in Los Angeles, putting him closer to the center of the great American pop machine.
He always sounds centered in his voice, a plush baritone that anchors the deluxe edition of his 2020 “Bluejay” EP, due out later this month. “This is where my voice belongs and I feel comfortable here,” Nate says. “This is where I like to stay and tell these stories — and I hope that other people can sing along, too.”
That sense of accessibility and groundedness goes hand-in-glove with Nate’s interest in penning songs that address “the core of what we all go through with love and loss — the loss of a parent, friendships, relationships,” he says. “I want people to be able to say ‘Me, too.’ ”
Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. at Byrdland Records, 1264 Fifth St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $10.