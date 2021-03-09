“With ‘Gleam,’ that word was just stuck in my head for a minute,” Amal says. “It’s an irresistible light, and that’s how I think of the music, like, that’s what it means to gleam: You’re glistening, like, ‘Look at this, you have to look at this.’ On a more personal tip, it’s me fighting myself to say, ‘Hey, I can make something on this level.’ And that’s something I’ve struggled with for a while.”

He built his confidence through experience, slowly and all over the place. At 14, when his family was living in Nairobi, Amal got his first part-time job editing sound files for a company that made ringtones. At 16, his family moved back to Silver Spring, where he started playing drums in the jazz band at school and in punk groups on weekends. (His mom already had him playing djembe when he was 11; his dad was playing him Bad Brains records before that.)

AD

AD

At 17, Amal began volunteering as an engineer at the University of Maryland’s radio station, and at 20, he landed a summer internship at Sony Pictures in Los Angeles working on sound design for a “Jumanji” movie. At 21, he was home again, producing, engineering and DJing for an array of D.C. rappers — including WifiGawd and the Khan — under the name CoziBob. “I really gained my confidence through them,” Amal says.

Now, having poured everything he ever learned about momentum (drum circles, mosh pits) and scale (ringtones, blockbusters) into the maximal gush of “Gleam,” Amal says that getting everything out is helping him figure out where he stands.

“We’re all feeling so existential in the pandemic, so with this project, it’s like me figuring out where I fit, not just musically, but as a 24-year-old in the world,” he says. “I don’t think, ‘Oh, is this track gonna play out in the club?’ I don’t think of it that way. I think about it as expression.”