He cites mainstream artists like Young Thug as an influence, and that’s definitely in the mix, but so are loops from the frenetic sounds of gabber, a hard-edge style of techno that he came across on YouTube.
“I definitely go down a rabbit hole, but with intentions,” he says of the detritus that pops up during his digital trawling sessions. “The algorithm knows what you like.”
Whatever the algorithm serves up, Auto Lola returns, with his own spin on the ball. Born and raised in the Shaw-Howard area and now based in Brookland, the 22-year-old has been producing for about five years and masterminding his Auto Lola project for the last two.
Along with a feedback loop of personal inspiration, his music is drawn from and part of D.C.’s experimental rap scene, alongside artists like NappyNappa and Patrick Cain, with whom he collaborates. To wit: Some of his recent musical output came from a synthesizer jam session, before he and collaborators Black Moses and Jelani Kwesi turned it digital and sampled themselves.
“The people around me are inspiring — that’s why I work with them so much,” he says.
The vibrancy of that scene will be on display at a show Auto Lola put together at Rhizome, a venue that he felt would allow for an experience that would be “intimate but still turnt up.” On the bill are like-minded musicians and collaborators Chanel Chachi, Kid Pe$o, Doc Drvddy, Sixmane, Syd and Black Moses.
“It’s a mixed bill and I think the city needs that more,” he says. “Beyond it being real D.C., that’s where music is going.”
Saturday at 7 p.m. at Rhizome, 6950 Maple St. NW. rhizomedc.org. $10. This is an outdoor concert.
