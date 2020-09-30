“I remember at the beginning of quarantine I told myself that I wouldn’t end COVID the same way I went into it,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Aug. 10. “I really needed to get away from my 9-5 and put some distance between this person I’ve become and the person I actually want to be and see myself becoming.” So he left his day job in favor of working part-time at a recording studio in Fairfax and focusing on the release of his debut album, “Live Forever.”

Music “has to come from a real place,” Strange says of the new album, which drops Friday. “And your vision has to be deliberate.”

His first project, “Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy,” an EP released back in March, came out of a very specific vision. In 2019, Strange attended a concert by the indie rock band the National. “I love the National,” Strange says. “I didn’t get them at first, but seeing them live blew me away.” Strange noticed that he was one of the few non-White faces in the crowd at the Anthem, and the lack of diversity led him to want to reinterpret the band’s songs, flipping the narrative to reflect his own experiences as a Black man. His heartfelt renditions of such songs as “A Reasonable Man (I Don’t Mind)” and “Mr. November” won him praise from critics and listeners alike.

That set him up for his first full-length record, and he continued to meditate on the roots of American music.

“On a cultural level, Black people in the South are the founders of a lot of these sounds,” Strange says. “Going all the way back as far as my family can go, I had blues players, guitar players and jubilee singers traveling on the Chitlin’ Circuit, taking part in the creation of blues, rock and rap.

“So it’s impossible for me to look at all these genres, as a Black person, and not feel like they are all mine. All of these things are representative of the Black struggle in the United States. That is what created the foundation of everything that we are listening to.”

Strange’s new album shows his ability to produce catchy gems with genre-bending appeal. In “Mustang,” a heavy synth line dives into a tight drumbeat reminiscent of Sleater-Kinney’s “Entertain,” exploding with righteous anger. Lyrics touching on his experience as a Black man growing up in the predominantly White town of Mustang, Okla., leave the listener pondering an open ended question (“Could I be?”) before delivering another blow (“I came with a mouth full of blood/ I’m hurt ’cause no one can see me/ Don’t ask, why don’t I/ Want to give you solace”). With a last offering (“Tie me up”) Strange speaks of perseverance: his decision to be himself, bold and outspoken, becomes an act of defiance.

“This record is about me ultimately coming to grips with being able to just be honest with myself about who I want to be one day,” Strange says. “It was the hope that the next person — black kid, brown kid, whatever — hears it and thinks that they can do this, that they are not alone.”

The 11 songs on the album move from gigantic synth-rock tunes, to breezy tracks with loping drum machines, through slow acoustic ballads, and close with atmospheric synths. While songs like “Boomer” speak the language of the anthemic mid-2000s, Strange switches gears on “Kelly Rowland” and “In a Cab,” freestyling about hedonistic fantasies or his desire to find peace.

These changes in tempo bring out the best from Strange: “Live Forever” gives the listener the chance to fall in love with familiar indie-rock sounds while bringing a unique perspective born out of the necessity to transcend genres.

“It’s really dumb to think that a Black person should only be making one type of sound,” Strange says. “How is that even possible? We made them all.”