Ankhlejohn, 'For the Summer'
Southeast D.C.’s Ankhlejohn is one of the area’s most interesting rappers because his music is the opposite of what the majority of his well-known regional peers are creating. DMV rap is distinguishable not only by artists’ accents, but also by their production choices and their flow patterns. For that reason, you might not even think Ankhlejohn is from this area on your first few listens. His rhymes are canine sharp, his stories are pleasingly vivid, and the beats he fancies most are what you might expect from underground emcees above the Mason-Dixon Line.
“For the Summer,” a new cut by the artist, is a great demonstration of those characteristics. The soul sample-driven production is minimal, but a proper canvas for Ankhlejohn to wax poetic about how his contemporaries are fake renditions of Ghostface Killah, scared to be themselves and wasting precious time on ridiculing others. At other points, he’s a bit more transparent, mentioning that rap is the only way he can make his mother proud. It’s really the force with which Ankhlejohn raps that keeps you engaged as a listener, and he’s the type of artist whose vocal presence will always force you to stop and take note, even if it’s not the type of rap you absorb on a regular basis.
Mighty Mark featuring DJ Ayy Mello, DJ K-Spin, Mike-Mike Zome, 'We Don't Give A (Dark City Version)'
In the hybrid musical/documentary film “Dark City: Beneath the Beat,” which premiered on Netflix in mid-April, Baltimore’s homegrown genre of club music is the main character. Directed by TT The Artist, “Dark City” doesn’t go through the history of the 30-year-old musical form. Instead, it takes an on-the-ground approach by demonstrating how crucial the genre is to people in Maryland’s port city through choreographed scenes in which the pulsating 808s, claps and high-hats soundtrack gripping visuals of the dance moves that go along with club music.
One of the more arresting scenes comes in the film’s second half, where everything falls into place. In an empty lot, dancers from the King of Baltimore competition (an annual club music dance contest with a cash prize) contort their bodies in every conceivable way while the Mighty Mark, DJ Ayy Mello and DJ K-Spin-produced “We Don’t Give A (Dark City Version)” thumps. “Friday the 13th”-like synths, gun shots and slowed down, chopped up vocals are a captivating combination here, but that’s to be expected when some of the best producers in the scene are contributing.
Gallant featuring Brandy, 'Dynamite'
There have been several moments throughout Gallant’s career when he was being framed as the next breakout R&B star. Yet despite music that has progressed in skill, clarity and overall quality, the D.C.-born, Columbia, Md.-raised singer has yet to have that signature moment. His debut album, “Ology,” was met with critical acclaim, even being nominated for a Grammy for best urban contemporary album in 2017. But a struggle with his label was one of the obstacles he was trying to maneuver around at the time.
Those bumps in the road don’t sour Gallant’s legacy, though. His sophomore album, “Neptune,” was released independently in late March. One of the best efforts on it is “Dynamite” with R&B deity, Brandy. The track boasts somber piano play and features Gallant singing in a sweet falsetto about a love that seemed fractured from the start. In her verse, Brandy shares those sentiments, singing “With Neptune in retrograde / Got used to the shine (of rose-colored haze) / Now we’re restless in the cosmic bed we made.”
Black Fortune featuring Lil Dude and Goonew, 'Gilbert Arenas'
Landover rapper Black Fortune’s new project “OSSHMOB” is a solid representation of the street music being made between D.C. and Prince George’s County right now. Seven of the 11 featured tracks host guest appearances from rappers native to those places. Scene legend Fat Trel delivers a gruff, trash talking verse on “Churchs.” “New Gucci Garment” is a textbook head-knocking, piano-punching DMV trap beat on which Landover’s Xanman bellows about the rarity of his new Gucci piece.
Goonew and Lil Dude, whose collaborative music has been some of the area’s most influential over the past five years, show up on “Gilbert Arenas,” named after the former Washington Wizards star. That one rattles the speakers with more intensity than anything else on “OSSHMOB.” Goonew’s unbothered slick talking, Lil Dude’s nimble slur of a delivery and Black Fortune’s nasal squawks make it a little more tragic that we can’t hear this one at peak volume through a local venue’s speakers at the moment.