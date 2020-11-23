FreakY, "Force"

FreakY sharpened his skills in the Baltimore alternative scene, specifically at a now-defunct warehouse space called the Bell Foundry where rappers from all over the region congregated to establish a rich culture of experimentation. (The standout track “1539 N. Calvert” from JPEGMAFIA, who frequently collaborates with FreakY, is a homage to the place.) Like many of the artists that used the Bell as their unofficial headquarters, FreakY’s music, and the way he presents it, oscillates between trap, abstract musings and comedy.

On Halloween the Frederick rapper released his “Red Hot Cheeto Fingers 2” mix tape; the project’s artwork is a customized Air Force 1 sneaker that features an illustration of the Flaming Hot Cheetos bag. The song titles alone (“Struggle Porn,” “Big Ass Telfar Bag,” and “At The Hiltons Room 2034,” to name a few) will hook you, but you’ll soon find out that most have no relation to the lyrical content.

“Force,” one of the more conservatively titled tracks, is a standout. It finds FreakY regurgitating the media we’re fed on a regular basis — if not to caution us against it, then at least to convey how maddening it is to hear the same thing over and over. Repeated echoey synth burps and dirty bass are a constant as he rhymes words like inoculation, self-degradation, vaccination and military bases in a muffled delivery.

Politically and socially aware music isn’t out of FreakY’s typical approach. Before the 2016 election, he and JPEGMAFIA dropped the satirical “I Might Vote 4 Donald Trump,” a track that poked fun at the idea of Trump thinking he’d secure a victory. The two were off in their assumption of him losing, but like “Force,” it showed that FreakY had a solid grasp on how to make heads knock while adding assessing much of what’s pushed on us as a society.

Noochie featuring Alex Vaughn, "Sense"

The DMV has an abundance of rappers who, regardless of the subgenre they operate within, have a relentless work ethic, regularly dropping loose tracks or even bite-size mix tapes to keep their listeners occupied. But what the area doesn’t have is a wealth of artists who feel as if they’re groomed for the next level in terms of having music that’s palatable to people outside of this community. Northeast D.C.’s Noochie is distinctive because he has music that is both raw, street-level storytelling and something that you can imagine hearing on a sports commercial.

Active on the scene for years, Noochie favors a traditional, Lil Wayne-esque approach rather than what’s trendy in the area. And because of that, he checks off all the boxes on the rapper checklist. Like the New Orleans legend, no beat is safe with Noochie. On his Instagram feed (@noochiemusic) there are freestyles over beats from songs by Chicago’s Mick Jenkins, New York’s Westside Gunn, and Virginia icon Pusha T. When he’s not flexing his muscle in that way, Noochie can give introspective and observant accounts that are radio-ready.

“Sense,” from his Halloween-released “Sneaky Tape,” is an example of that. With Prince George’s County singer Alex Vaughn handling a chorus that ensures that any criticism of their community comes from a place of love, he raps: “Everybody getting old but ain’t nobody getting grown / How you supposed to be a grown man when you ain’t even your own man?” If the same song were rapped on a trunk-rattling beat, it may have come off as confrontational. But the soft guitar strums and sparse drums here suggest a softer, more concerned look at the world that Noochie is living in.

Deetranada, "Help!"

The 19-year-old Baltimore rapper and former finalist on Jermaine Dupri’s teen competition show, “The Rap Game,” has finally been able to step into her artistry as a young adult. Transitioning from the spotlight as an adolescent has proved to be a tough go for many before her — specifically in hip-hop, where any inclination toward innocence is scoffed at — but with the music she’s been releasing over the past 18 months, it feels like her continued improvement is steadily outgrowing her former role on the show.

Deetranada is a rare talent in terms of her ability to shape-shift on whatever beat she encounters, and her sharp lyrical acrobatics make it so that you’re going to be finding new gems almost every time you run one of her tracks back. Her most recent offering, “Help!,” demonstrates that skill set. The HINH x SCXRBOY beat sounds almost identical to the smash hits that JetsonMade has crafted for DaBaby, with bass hits that come so quick and often that they’ll leave you dizzy. Deetranada’s bars are nothing like the guy from Charlotte, though. On it, she raps about people feeling her across the pond in London, her plan to take over the Baltimore scene, and how she’s like bad knees (because she gets it “crackin’ ”).

CalvoMusic, "Jill Scott — Loves Me (New Club Waves Edit)"

In the early weeks of the covid-19 shutdowns across the country, a group of young men from Baltimore went viral for their disregard of the new restrictions. “B---- we is from Baltimore, we don’t care about no f------ curfew,” one of them exclaimed into his front-facing camera. Local club music producer CalvoMusic took the short clip and turned it into 2020’s most entertaining club song by adding the city’s signature 130BPM sauce to an already hilarious moment.

Calvo’s newest track isn’t the attention-grabbing draw that “B---- We From Baltimore” is, but it’s significantly more versatile in terms of when it’d be appropriate to play. The song is an edit of veteran Philly singer Jill Scott’s classic “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat)” from her 2000 debut album “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sound Vol. 1.” In Calvo’s version, the sweet “Oooh’s” from the original come at you like overlapping voices in your head while bongos and 808s add flair. Tracks like this show that, with club music, no era of music is too old for a facelift.

I Am Northeast, "Touchin' "

The way that I Am Northeast — take a guess as to which D.C. quadrant he represents — chronicles the emotional toll that life on the streets can have if you stay in it long enough makes the locally beloved rapper’s accounts of triumph so much sweeter. In late October, he released “Hood President,” his first mix tape of the year, and like everything else he’s dropped since 2017, it has a 50/50 balance of narratives about both the highs and lows of he’s experienced — if not just even-keel stories that plainly tell things like they are.

