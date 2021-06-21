The conviction in the way :3lon sings the opening verse helps drive the feelings of melancholy and regret: “It’s not like you hurt me purposely/My head was in a different place back then/Honestly, it still bothers me when I think about how different it could have been,” he reflects. Randi’s side of the story — sung in a measured, contemplative tone — comes with more poise. In her verse, she mentions how paramount it was for her to view their failed relationship through :3lon’s perspective, and how she never considered (until recently) that she might have some responsibility in how it all played out. When the song reaches its end, it’s clear that both parties believe that there is not only room for reconciliation, but that they also want to give their love another shot as their more mature selves.