If an artist were to rework “Shake It Off” today, one would anticipate its core message to somewhat fall in line with Carey’s encouraging note to self. But when Baltimore’s YTK released his new single and video “Let It Off” in early May, he couldn’t have gone further off the path. The track goes over the original’s production, and YTK interpolates Carey’s melodies to talk about how he’ll unload his weapon on anybody who steps out of line. The video shares this performative recklessness as he and others are dressed in all black, with ski masks on, brandishing all types of guns. “Let It Off” teeters on parody, and it’s part of a semi-recent wave of rappers flipping harmless pop hits of the 2000s into ironic slasher tracks. But it had the perfect mix of comedy, nostalgia and solid performance to go viral. At its peak, Mariah Carey replied to the video on Twitter with a cheeky threat to sic her lawyers on YTK.