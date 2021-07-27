Last year, as Chelly relocated to Atlanta to further her career, she scaled back on releasing material. The downturn left fans questioning whether she was still pursuing a career in rap. But in a new freestyle for DMV-focused music discovery platform AMPD, Chelly gets transparent about how things have been going for her in a minute-long clip. “I just been getting my real life together while they try to figure out if I still rap” and “I know I ain’t been consistent, I’m sorry to all of my fans” are just a couple of the instances in the clip where she’s honest about where she’s been on her journey in recent months. In these forthcoming, passionate and aggressive moments, it’s apparent why Chelly has been such a mainstay in the local scene. When she speaks, she has a command in her voice that forces you to pause and listen attentively.