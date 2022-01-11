The Beths are a mostly indie rock, kind-of-pop band from Auckland, New Zealand, that serves up fun. Its debut album “Future Me Hates Me” was released in 2018 and is filled with dynamic drums and lyrics that are perfect to loudly sing along with, like “Oh, cause you, you wouldn’t like me / if you saw what was inside me,” on “You Wouldn’t Like Me.” Elizabeth Stokes’s lead vocals are often supported by other members singing backup, making the album feel fuller. The group’s most recent album, “Jump Rope Gazers,” doesn’t give up its cheeky storytelling but does feel calmer than the Beths’ debut. You wouldn’t know it by the first track, “I’m Not Getting Excited,” with chaotically good bass and head-slamming drums and such lyrics as “And so I don’t enthuse, keep my grip on joy loose.” But by the time you get to the title track, you’re in a moodier, more self-reflective place with the band. Stokes sweetly croons, “And I, I think I love you / and I think that I loved you the whole time,” stretching out vowels but not giving a hint of sappiness.