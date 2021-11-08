Anti-Flag
Five years ago, some suggested that the presidency of Donald Trump would be a boon for punk rock. While that’s debatable, the Trump presidency added fuel to long-smoldering fires for a politically charged punk band like Anti-Flag. For more than a quarter century, the Pittsburgh-born foursome has been in the anti-establishment trenches, battling nationalism, capitalism and discrimination of all kinds head-on. Their twelfth album, last year’s “20/20 Vision,” is prototypical punk, with familiar — if didactic — lyrical themes and music intended to open hearts, minds and mosh pits. There’s even a hint of optimism and hope in songs like “Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down,” but the Trump-sampling opener “Hate Conquers All” reminds listeners that it takes more than love to trump hate — it takes action. Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $22-$25.
Half Waif
Half Waif is the solo project of vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Nandi Rose, an erstwhile member of New Jersey indie act Pinegrove. Across five albums, Rose has explored her inner turmoil through moody, romantic electro-pop powered by lush instrumentation and weighty vocals that make her a worthy heir to the likes of Kate Bush and Tori Amos. She released “The Caretaker” in March 2020, just weeks after the pandemic overtook the United States, and quickly returned with “Mythopoetics” this past July. The latter captures the duality of her sound, from piano ballads to catchy pop songs. “To allow both worlds to exist in tandem,” she told Vulture, “that feels like a full expression of myself as an artist.” Sunday at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $15.
Pi'erre Bourne
Pi’erre Bourne is best known as a producer of woozy and hypnotic hits made in collaboration with rap stars including Playboi Carti, Young Thug and 21 Savage. His productions — built on metronomic trap beats, oscillating synthesizer melodies and video game sound effects — are so popular that even his leaked songs achieve mythic status. But like Kanye West before him, Bourne is trying his best to be known not just as a game-changing producer, but as a rapper in his own right; he even titled a series of projects “The Life of Pi’erre,” in homage to West’s “The Life of Pablo.” The 28-year-old talent hasn’t quite reached the heights West did as a rapper, but his beats — whether for himself, Young Thug, 21 Savage or even West himself — are hip-hop hedge mazes that listeners can lose themselves in. Monday at 8 p.m. at Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $25.
Note: Proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test is required for admittance to these shows. Check venue websites for specifics.