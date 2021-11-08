It doesn’t say Billy Strings on his birth certificate, but the bluegrass virtuoso born William Apostol more than lives up to his stage name, originally a nickname bequeathed by an aunt because of his affinity for stringed instruments. Strings — and his band — can pick and shred with the best of them, even at the often frenetic tempos of bluegrass. But the Grammy winner is perhaps most interesting when he toys with the standards of the genre and slows things down to show off his melancholic twang and chops influenced by classic rock, jam bands and heavy metal. As a songwriter, Strings turns life’s mysteries into poetic truths, whether he’s pondering if humans have squandered the planet on album closer “Leaders” or updating jailhouse blues for the age of meth on catalogue highlight “Dust In a Baggie.” Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. theanthemdc.com. Sold out.