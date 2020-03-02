“My mission is to help to always elevate the voices of women,” says Bond, who created the Black Girls Rock! awards show in 2006. “It is important for people to see black women in leadership roles.”
After meeting at a party in 2018, Bond partnered with Simone Eccleston, the Kennedy Center’s director of hip-hop culture and contemporary music, to put together an event that would combine live music and a dance party while highlighting the achievements of black women in the arts. After a well-received, sold-out first edition in 2019, this year’s schedule was expanded to include workshops led by innovators, entrepreneurs and activists. #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Los Angeles emcee Ill Camille and former NASA deep space engineer Mary Spio are among the women who will appear at events in the Terrace Theater and Millennium Stage.
When Bond started her awards show, which is broadcast annually on BET, “seeing black women in media wasn’t the case,” she says. “It’s been amazing to see that change in front of our eyes.” The festival is a continuation of that mission; Bond says she hopes for it to be “a weekend of thought, activism and celebration around women and women’s issues.”
Bond found an ally in Eccleston, who sees the event as “a powerful celebration centering on black women and their ability to shape and shift culture.” Eccleston helped curate the festival’s music programming, which includes a headlining performance by singer/rapper Ms. Lauryn Hill, along with powerhouse vocalist Alice Smith. The show sets the festival as a foundation for established and emerging artists alike. Bond, who will be DJing the festival’s closing party on Sunday, lets her excitement show: “We couldn’t have dreamed of a better lineup.”
Shows: Through March 5-8 at various times at the Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW. Ms. Lauryn Hill and Alice Smith perform at 8 p.m. on March 6-7, $49-$109. For the full schedule, go to blackgirlsrock.com.