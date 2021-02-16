Every song traces its own unique path through this world, but also the same one: It starts as an idea inside someone’s brain, then it gets turned into a sequence of repeatable sounds, then it flies off into the air where it eventually becomes an idea inside someone else’s brain.

For Caution, an indie duo with District roots, those initial song ideas now materialize in two different heads in two separate cities: singer Nora Button left D.C. for Minneapolis nearly a year ago, and singer-multi-instrumentalist Cash ML currently lives in Baltimore. During the pandemic, they’ve been collaborating remotely, each songwriter using his and her alone time to cultivate a sensitivity to whichever emotions might spark a new Caution song. “It’s like having a feeling or a moment and then [stepping into] the hyperbole of that moment,” Button says. “‘What if I really felt this way?’ ”

Button and ML began taking those steps together a few years ago as members of Saturday Night, an outstanding D.C. quartet in which they learned how to complete each other’s rough drafts, sing radiant vocal harmonies, take constructive criticism from one another and trust the final results. “Sometimes, a song will fall out of you, and you’ll think, ‘I don’t even really know what this means,’ ” ML says. “But the longer you sit with it, it’s like, ‘Oh, I must have really been hurt.’ . . . The song might feel a little bit alien, but you know it started from somewhere real.”

That means when Caution’s eponymous new six-song EP wafts across your ears, you might hear a band hyperfluent in power pop, the Paisley Underground and umpteen dialects of jingle-jangle — but ML and Button are more likely hearing just different versions of themselves.

“It’s great when a song resonates with people,” ML says, “but it’s never going to have anything to do with what you wrote the song about.” And that’s fine. Or maybe even the point. “For me,” Button says, “the best thing would be for someone to hear the music and be able to identify with it in any way they wanted.”

Where to listen

Caution

Caution’s self-titled EP is out Feb. 19.