Button and ML began taking those steps together a few years ago as members of Saturday Night, an outstanding D.C. quartet in which they learned how to complete each other’s rough drafts, sing radiant vocal harmonies, take constructive criticism from one another and trust the final results. “Sometimes, a song will fall out of you, and you’ll think, ‘I don’t even really know what this means,’ ” ML says. “But the longer you sit with it, it’s like, ‘Oh, I must have really been hurt.’ . . . The song might feel a little bit alien, but you know it started from somewhere real.”
That means when Caution’s eponymous new six-song EP wafts across your ears, you might hear a band hyperfluent in power pop, the Paisley Underground and umpteen dialects of jingle-jangle — but ML and Button are more likely hearing just different versions of themselves.
“It’s great when a song resonates with people,” ML says, “but it’s never going to have anything to do with what you wrote the song about.” And that’s fine. Or maybe even the point. “For me,” Button says, “the best thing would be for someone to hear the music and be able to identify with it in any way they wanted.”
Where to listen
Caution