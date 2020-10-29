Jennifer Koh

If you haven’t already scrolled into installments of her “Alone Together” series of commissions posted through the pandemic, now is a perfect time to point an ear and your browser to violinist Jennifer Koh, who kicks off her digital residency at the Library of Congress on Nov. 19 along with pianist Thomas Sauer, performing a pair of new commissions from the Library’s McKim Fund — Julia Wolfe’s “Mink Stole” and George Lewis’s “The Mangle of Practice” — as well as selections from “Alone Together.”

But you can also catch her a couple weeks prior on Nov. 6 as part of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s reliably strong series of digital concerts, performing Florence Price’s “Five Folksongs in Counterpoint”alongside the world premiere of multi-instrumentalist and composer Tyshawn Sorey’s “For Marcos Balter for Violin and Orchestra.” Visit jenniferkoh.com for links to all performances.

Metropolitan Opera

Regretfully for bel canto buffs, Pretty Yende and Javier Camarena had to postpone their Nov. 7 appearance as part of the Metropolitan Opera’s Met Stars Live series. But Sonya Yoncheva’s performance with pianist Malcolm Martineau will proceed as planned from the Schussenried Cloister outside of Munich on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m.

And for those still camped out in the free seats of the company’s nightly Live in HD streams, November is rich with ways to fill the shortening nights, including a two-for of Tchaikovsky’s “Iolanta” (with Anna Netrebko) and Bartók’s “Bluebeard’s Castle” on Nov. 9; the 2008 production of Strauss’s “Salome” on Nov. 10; Berg’s “Lulu” on Nov. 12 — just about five years after Marlis Petersen took the stage in William Kentridge’s eye-popping production; the blockbuster 2019 staging of Philip Glass’s “Akhnaten” with Anthony Ross Costanzo, J’Nai Bridges and Dísella Lárusdóttir on Nov. 14; and another chance to see Thomas Ades’s entrancing/upsetting “The Exterminating Angel” on Nov. 15. Visit metopera.org for tickets ($20 for Met Stars Live) and streams.

"Music That Suspends Time"

The National Philharmonic continues its virtual season of free Sunday afternoon streaming concerts on Nov. 8 with a perhaps-too-timely program of “Music That Suspends Time.” The quintet of violinists Laura Colgate and Regino Madrid, violist Julius Wirth, cellist Kerry Van Laanen, and pianist Elizabeth Hill take on a clock-melting, century-hopping program of Bach, von Bingen, Bologne (Chevalier de Saint-Georges), Piazzolla and, to pick you up after Albinoni’s iconic tear-jerking Adagio in G Minor, an achingly pretty pairing of Judith Lang Zaimont’s “Serenade” for solo piano and Arvo Pärt’s mantric “Summa” — which Pärt composed as a liturgical work for four voices before scoring various other arrangements. (Including recorder quartet. Maybe next time.) Stream begins at 2 p.m. Visit nationalphilharmonic.org for schedule and streams.

Ohlsson & Gerstein

Also on the afternoon of Nov. 8, Baltimore’s Shriver Hall continues its streaming concert series with the broadcast premiere of a powerhouse two-piano recital from Garrick Ohlsson and Kirill Gerstein, playing Rachmaninoff’s stormy “Symphonic Dances” (Op. 45), Ferrucio Busoni’s 1910 homage to Bach (“Fantasia contrappuntistica”), and Ravel’s 1920 “choreographic poem,” “La Valse” (described by the composer as an “apotheosis of the Viennese waltz”). Tickets required; stream begins at 5:30 p.m. Visit shriverconcerts.org for tickets ($15) and on-demand access.

92nd St. Y

Keep an eye on New York’s 92nd St. Y, which in lieu of live gatherings is presenting a packed calendar of online artist workshops, classes, readings and performances. Among November’s classical offerings are two performances from the Emerson String Quartet covering dual programs of Beethoven (Nov. 4) and, with pianist Yefim Bronfman, Schumann and Brahms (Nov. 19); a virtual tenorfest in the form of a discussion hosted by Naomi Lewin with Miles Mykkanen, Andrew Stenson and Levy Sekgapane (Nov. 9); and a recital pairing New York Philharmonic principal clarinet Anthony McGill with the NYPhil String Quartet for a pair of clarinet quintets — the fall colors of Brahms’s Op. 115 in B minor and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s enthralling Op. 10 in F-sharp Minor (Nov. 14). (And for you multitaskers, there’s even a class on reading music on Nov. 18.) Tickets required. Visit 92y.org/events for a full calendar, tickets (prices vary) and streams.

Beethoven the Contemporary

Speaking of Beethoven, as we edge up on the composer’s proper 250th, bookmark “Beethoven the Contemporary,” an online festival hosted by NYU’s Steinhardt School, co-curated by pianist/professors Eteri Z. Andjaparidze and Marilyn Nonken, and designed to celebrate the music of Ludwig van Beethoven in a fresh, contemporary light. The free, month-long series of master classes, discussions and performances will run online from Nov. 11 through Dec. 18, and include a talk with Peter Takács about his recording of the complete cycle of piano sonatas (Nov. 13), four in-depth sessions with Beethoven scholar John Wilson live from Vienna, and Nonken and Jeffrey Swann performing the “Concord” and “Hammerklavier” sonatas (Dec. 8). Visit steinhardt.nyu.edu for a full calendar and streams.

A Far Cry

The intrepid, devoutly democratic Boston-based conductorless orchestra A Far Cry is one performance into its 14th (and first entirely virtual) season, and the launch of its Frequent Crier Program for online regulars suggests they’re meeting the trials of the moment with characteristically high spirits. This goes double for the ensemble’s Nov. 21 offering, “The Shape of Joy,” which pairs two affirming duos by Akshaya Avril Tucker (“Breathing Sunlight”) and Caroline Shaw (“Limestone & Felt”) with Mozart’s buoyant early String Quintet No. 1 in B-flat major (K. 174). Visit afarcry.org for more information.

San Francisco Opera

And last, you might still be picking through your kid’s candy, but it’s never too early to start thinking about next year’s Halloween costume — especially when San Francisco Opera is about to throw another one of its famous costume shop sales. With just a click you can own one (or a dozen) of over 500 handmade adult costumes (and 40 for children) from past productions of shows including “The Merry Widow” and “Tannhäuser,” as well as select items from “Dolores Claiborne” and “Don Giovanni.”