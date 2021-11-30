Lovelytheband
The 2016 song “Broken” put Lovelytheband, featuring vocalist Mitchy Collins, guitarist Jordan Greenwald and drummer Sam Price, on the mainstream map. Since then, the group has released two albums, most recently “Conversations With Myself About You” in 2020. This definitively lowercase band plays in more ’80s inspired synths this second time around. The song “Waste” feels immediately joyful but the sometimes distant-sounding vocals tell a different story. In the chorus, Collins sings, “Mixing glitter with my tears/ as my inhibitions disappear,” giving a gloomy story to a dance-friendly track. The track “Silly” will have you bopping along to cheerful drums and swaying to a sultry saxophone while Collins asks, “do you miss me? Or am I just silly?” “Idwgtyp” (an acronym for “I don’t want to go to your party”) feels like a call back to their breakout hit, with a chorus that you want to sing along to. Almost all of Lovelytheband’s songs are fun at the start, until the lyrics remind you of the inevitable doom love brings. Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at 930 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $30.
100 Gecs
The song “I Need Help Immediately” from cyber pop group 100 Gecs has everything, including a famous commercial jingle, the opening notes of a ’90s sitcom theme song and the sounds of a PC waking up. There are barely any lyrics, however — instead it is many sounds stitched together to make a cheeky song. Still, it probably isn’t the most polarizing track on Dylan Brady and Laura Les’s album “1000 Gecs,” which dropped in 2019. That could be “Stupid Horse,” which is too catchy for its own good and tells the story of losing a bunch of money betting on horse racing. The chorus is like a punchline, with Les’s heavily manipulated voice singing, “Stupid horse, I just fell out of the Porsche.” Often times, 100 Gecs lets its piercing sound choices speak for themselves. On “xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx,” such sparse lyrics as “Everyday, you got me oh, feeling like” set up a chorus of abrasive, robotic sounds that punch their way into your ears. The song “Ringtone” is the duo’s most intimate offering and doesn’t have as many of the eccentric sounds that are littered throughout the rest of the project. It describes the constant, distracting nature of phone notifications with a quick lyric delivery that mimics the pings the song is about. 100 Gecs makes music for the perpetually online — and today, that’s basically everyone. Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. at 9:30 club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. Sold out.
Tasha
Tasha’s sophomore album shows an artist becoming more comfortable with her pen. On “Tell Me What You Miss the Most,” the Chicago native reminisces on her relationship ending with heartbreaking phrases and a sweet and melancholy vocal delivery. Even the jollier song “Perfect Wife,” with its upbeat drums and lively flutes, feels somber in the broader context of the project. “On the floor, I’ll be stunned every time/ truth is, darling, you’re such a perfect wife,” she serenades an ex lover who won’t be her wife. On the next song “Sorry’s Not Enough,” Tasha faces her reality: “I’ve gone and fooled myself/ thinking they’d love me still/ through all the doubt we felt,” admitting her unrealistic expectations over a slow guitar that builds to fit the grand sadness of the lyrics. The penultimate track “Year From Now” is full of declarative hopes for the future. Or, maybe it’s Tasha singing from a better place to her past self. Either way, when she softly sings, “Stop wishing for someone to tell you some secret that you’ve always known,” listeners know that heartbreaks aren’t forever. And when she proclaims “Tasha, you’re brighter than you’ve ever been” to end the song, you have no choice but to believe her. Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrd.com. $18-$20.
Note: Proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test is required for admittance to these shows. Check venue websites for specifics.