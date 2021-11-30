The song “I Need Help Immediately” from cyber pop group 100 Gecs has everything, including a famous commercial jingle, the opening notes of a ’90s sitcom theme song and the sounds of a PC waking up. There are barely any lyrics, however — instead it is many sounds stitched together to make a cheeky song. Still, it probably isn’t the most polarizing track on Dylan Brady and Laura Les’s album “1000 Gecs,” which dropped in 2019. That could be “Stupid Horse,” which is too catchy for its own good and tells the story of losing a bunch of money betting on horse racing. The chorus is like a punchline, with Les’s heavily manipulated voice singing, “Stupid horse, I just fell out of the Porsche.” Often times, 100 Gecs lets its piercing sound choices speak for themselves. On “xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx,” such sparse lyrics as “Everyday, you got me oh, feeling like” set up a chorus of abrasive, robotic sounds that punch their way into your ears. The song “Ringtone” is the duo’s most intimate offering and doesn’t have as many of the eccentric sounds that are littered throughout the rest of the project. It describes the constant, distracting nature of phone notifications with a quick lyric delivery that mimics the pings the song is about. 100 Gecs makes music for the perpetually online — and today, that’s basically everyone. Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. at 9:30 club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. Sold out.