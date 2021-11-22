No one is having more fun at a Jeff Rosenstock show than the man himself. The 39-year-old rocker performs like his music sounds: a bit jittery, a little rascally and, most of all, like he’s having a total blast. Rosenstock is a tireless worker in the indie music scene: For more than two decades, there hasn’t really been a year that’s gone by without a record featuring his voice and guitar, either solo or as part of groups such as Bomb the Music Industry. His latest solo album, “No Dream,” dropped in May 2020 — and was followed almost a year later by the maybe not-so-tongue in cheek ska-remixed version titled “Ska Dream.” “No Dream” is a fitting entry point into his prolific career with its focus on pressing sociopolitical issues and sounding like you want to crank it loud from a car stereo. Wednesday at 7 p.m. (doors open) at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. Sold out.