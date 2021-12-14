Bat Fangs
Bat Fangs is a reminder that rocking is simple but not easy. The duo of Ex Hex’s Betsy Wright and Speed Stick’s Laura King pay homage to the glory days of stadium rock, but not everybody can re-create those air-guitar riffs, oh-oh-woah choruses and stomp-stomp-clap rhythms in their own image and from a perspective that’s more Heart and Runaways than Van Halen and Guns N’ Roses. Like the cover of their latest album, “Queen of My World” — itself reminiscent of artwork scrawled on a notebook during study hall — Wright’s vocals reverberate through time and space with lyrics that recall generations of motorheads and wastoids gone by: “Do you remember way back when you were young? Kick the skull and the crossbones, get high, have some fun / Drivin’ fast in your neighborhood / Carve a pentagram in a tree down in the woods.” Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $20-$25.
Playboi Carti
Still just 25 years old, Playboi Carti has been one of rap’s most vital talents since his teens. In a genre that iterates and innovates at the speed of sound, Carti has remained on the bleeding edge by embracing extremity, from picking speaker-blowing beats to adopting vocal contortions that rewrite the rules of rapping, singing and speaking (and seem designed to upset hip-hop purists). That’s certainly the case on “Whole Lotta Red,” which Carti delivered as a Christmas gift near the end of 2020 and has served as a soundtrack for 2021. Fans are likely to hear most of the mammoth album when he heads to the D.C. Armory, but shouldn’t expect old hits: Carti faces forward. Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. at D.C. Armory, 2001 East Capitol St. SE. eventsdc.com. Sold out.
Hotline TNT
Making — and discovering — music at the fringes of the underground gets more and more difficult as the pandemic rages on and streaming platforms pilfer art for fractions of a penny. With his project Hotline TNT, Flip Sandy (or Will Anderson, depending on his mood) is doing the best he can to swim upstream. On “Nineteen In Love,” Hotline TNT detonates three-minute explosions of sludgy, grungy, noisy rock full of unexpected beauty. But don’t tap that green icon to hear it: The album is available on physical media, via mp3s that the band sends via email, or as one uninterrupted video on YouTube — the digital equivalent of listening to a tape or vinyl record in full. “We have no choice — we have to keep going,” reads a message at the bottom of the album-video, encapsulating the existential crisis for artists and listeners. “Cancel your Spotify subscription.” Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. $13-$15.
Note: Proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test is required for admittance to these shows. Check venue websites for specifics.