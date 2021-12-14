Before they were a DJ and production duo, Sam Walker and Gavin Royce came up together in Brooklyn’s vibrant nightlife scene. Eventually, the party starters joined forces as Walker & Royce, breaking through at the top of the last decade with “Connected,” a throwback house tune powered by a saw-toothed bass line and soulful vocals that evoked memories — either real or imagined — of ’80s nightclubs. Since then, they’ve continued delivering slabs of electro-funk, either on their own or as collaborators of dance music heavyweights, for leading labels and at top clubs and festivals. On their debut album “Self Help,” the pair explored tempos and temperaments with a cheeky sense of humor, naming one song the “Best Track Ever” and rewriting nursery rhymes for the club on another: “Three ravers in a club / Who do you think they be? / The DJ, the breaker and the glowstick shaker / And they all gettin’ busy.” Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. at Soundcheck, 1420 K St. NW. soundcheckdc.com. $21.20-$26.95.