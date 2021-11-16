Tokyo Police Club
“Champ” may not have been Tokyo Police Club’s magnum opus, but it showed a lighter, more-playful side to the band than previously seen. With bright, jangly guitars and crisp pop melodies, the 2010 album plays like a coming-of-age film. “Under our bed a monster lives/We fight its teeth with superglue and paper clips/Mark the end of an age/The way that your handwriting changed/You should always pretend/Well you just start and I’ll say when,” sings vocalist and bassist Dave Monks on one of the standout tracks, “Bambi.” Throughout the record, the band waxes nostalgic about childhood memories and cultural touchpoints that kids of the ’90s will recognize. And for those that want to reminisce about “Champ” itself, the band will perform the album at Union Stage in honor of its 10-year anniversary. Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St SW. unionstage.com. $20.
Tai Verdes
Creators aren’t the only ones reaping the glory on TikTok. Many fledgling musicians have seen their songs take off and find mainstream success, too. This is the situation Tai Verdes found himself in after his song “Stuck in the Middle” quantum leaped to fame in 2020 and was used in videos by other TikTok creators more than 3 million times. Viral success can be both a blessing and a curse, but Verdes continued to ride the wave after “Stuck’s” popularity waned, releasing his 2021 debut album, “TV.” The song “A-O-K” radiates with bouncing guitar lines and a jovial singalong chorus, “And I’ma hit ’em with the A-O-K/And we’re gonna be A-O-K/’Cause we hit ’em with the A-O-K” — it’s a welcomed follow-up to his TikTok hit. Nov. 21 at
7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. Sold out.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor’s 2020 release “The Album” was her highest charting album to date, and it seemed her stamp on music would last longer. But just as her music career began to ignite, the 30-year-old actress and musician announced her retirement from music following the end of The Last Rose Petal Tour. Packed with punchy features from Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Future, Lauryn Hill and other big wigs, “The Album” blends old-school R&B sensibilities with contemporary hip-hop stylings. Taylor’s solo songs hold their own against the star-studded collaborations, too. One of them, “Concrete,” layers Taylor’s buttery vocals with a thumping trap beat that reveals a vulnerable side behind her tough exterior: “Tryna get through to you feels like a burden/Why am I so confused if we’re for certain?/Too much on my mind, too much on the line/Don’t know why every time.” Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. Sold out.
Note: Proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test is required for admittance to these shows. Check venue websites for specifics.