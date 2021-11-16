Teyana Taylor’s 2020 release “The Album” was her highest charting album to date, and it seemed her stamp on music would last longer. But just as her music career began to ignite, the 30-year-old actress and musician announced her retirement from music following the end of The Last Rose Petal Tour. Packed with punchy features from Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Future, Lauryn Hill and other big wigs, “The Album” blends old-school R&B sensibilities with contemporary hip-hop stylings. Taylor’s solo songs hold their own against the star-studded collaborations, too. One of them, “Concrete,” layers Taylor’s buttery vocals with a thumping trap beat that reveals a vulnerable side behind her tough exterior: “Tryna get through to you feels like a burden/Why am I so confused if we’re for certain?/Too much on my mind, too much on the line/Don’t know why every time.” Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. Sold out.